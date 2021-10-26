Pashinyan administration seeks to cut processing time of naturalization applications

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The parliament is debating the Pashinyan administration’s bill on reducing the Armenian citizenship processing time from 6 months to 90 days.

Deputy chief of the national police Ara Fidanyan presented the bill on amending the law on citizenship to lawmakers.

The amendments also seek to extend the deadline for citizenship applications from ethnic Armenians permanently residing in Armenia and in post-Soviet countries to December 31, 2023. The requirement for naturalization on permanent residence in Armenia in the past three years and basic knowledge of Armenian language will be lifted for persons whose children are adult citizens of Armenia.

The application processing time for naturalization and renunciation of citizenship will also be changed.

“The bill envisages changing the processing time of citizenship applications from 6 months to 90 days,” Fidanyan said.

Applicants who will be granted the citizenship will be enabled to take their first passports in Armenian embassies and consular offices abroad.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan