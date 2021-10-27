LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 October:

The price of aluminum down by 2.75% to $2844.50, copper price down by 0.01% to $9805.00, lead price down by 0.53% to $2423.00, nickel price up by 1.72% to $20375.00, tin price down by 0.40% to $37400.00, zinc price down by 0.87% to $3413.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $56545.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.