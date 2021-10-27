Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

Pashinyan appoints new deputy governor of Gegharkunik province

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Vahan Zaroyan has been appointed deputy governor of Gegharkunik province.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








