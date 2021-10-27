Artsakh records 37 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 37 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said today.

169 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 26.

At the moment, the number of people hospitalized is 145, 18 are in critical condition, 70 in serious condition. The other confirmed cases receive treatment at home.

A 68-year-old patient has died from the disease.

The ministry again urged the citizens to get vaccinated, to follow all the rules to prevent the spread of the virus.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan