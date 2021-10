PM Pashinyan pays homage to memory of 1999 parliament attack victims

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid tribute to the memory of the 1999 parliament attack victims at a commemoration event.

He laid flowers at the memorial honoring the victims.

22 years ago on this day, a group of five heavily armed gunmen led by Nairi Hunanyan stormed into the parliament while it was in session and assassinated Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Speaker Karen Demirchyan, Deputy Speakers Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, as well as three lawmakers and a Cabinet member. The gunmen held the remaining MPs in parliament hostage until surrendering to authorities the next day.

The five perpetrators, which include Hunanyan’s younger brother and uncle, were sentenced to life in prison in 2003.

