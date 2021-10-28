PM Pashinyan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces discuss regional situation
19:08, 28 October, 2021
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Sergey Istrakov, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.
The interlocutors discussed issues related to military-technical cooperation between Armenia and Russia, as well as exchanged views on the current military-political situation in the region.
