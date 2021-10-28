Çavuşoğlu says Turkey is consulting with Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Turkish normalization

YEREVAN, 28 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu talked about normalisation of relations with Armenia in an interview with CNN Türk, saying that Ankara consults with Baku over issues in that direction, ARMENPRESS reports, “Interfax Azerbaijan” informed.



Çavuşoğlu told to CNN Türk that the Turkish side discussed that issue with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Bayramov during the visit of Turkish president Erdogan to Fizuli.



“We consult with Azerbaijan in that direction. At the same time positive signals came from Armenia. We in our turn announced that will reply to Armenia’s positive steps, but the steps we can take together with Azerbaijan are also discussed”, theTurkish FM said.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had made such a statement also on September 27 during the joint press conference with Azerbaijani FM.

Since August, Yerevan and Ankara exchanged positive signals on the normalisation of bilateral relations a number of times at high level but in practice no steps in this direction have been taken despite the public statements of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Turkey Recep Erdoğan. On September 19 the Turkish president stated that Prime Minister of Georgia conveyed to him the offer of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to hold a meeting, but the spokesperson of Armenia’s Prime Minister in response mentioned that the Prime Minister believes that high and highest level meetings should take place following working discussions.