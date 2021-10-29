Biden arrives in Rome for G20 summit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden arrived in Rome to take part in the G20 summit, the White House said in a press release.

Biden’s first stop of his Europe trip is Vatican where he will meet with Pope Francis on October 29.

The US President is also scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

On October 30-31 Biden will take part in the G20 sessions dedicated to economy and other key international issues.

Then, Biden will head off to Glasgow to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan