Speaker of Parliament hosts Armenian Catholic Patriarch of House of Cilicia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic House of Cilicia Raphael Bedros Minassian, the Parliament’s press service said.

Congratulating the Patriarch on election, Speaker Simonyan wished success to his mission.

Alen Simonyan and Raphael Bedros Minassian discussed issues relating to the Diaspora-Armenians and the Armenian Catholic communities, as well as the ways of further intensifying the connection with the homeland.

They also exchanged ideas about Armenia’s actions for solving the issues of the Lebanese-Armenian community.

Raphael Bedros Minassian thanked for the reception and wished productive work to the Speaker and the Parliament.

