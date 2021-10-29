President Sarkissian presents essence of Artsakh issue to Atlantic Council members

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received members of the Atlantic Council, his Office said today.

The Atlantic Council is an American think tank in the field of international affairs, founded in 1961. It manages ten regional centers and functional programs related to international security and global economic prosperity.

Before visiting Armenia, the members of the Council visited Azerbaijan and Georgia. The purpose of the regional visit is to explore the situation in the three South Caucasian countries, the operation of democratic institutions there, as well as to understand the causes and possible developments of the situation in the region.

The guests addressed questions to President Sarkissian about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the recent developments, the 2020 war, the post-war situation in Armenia, the level of democracy and the future programs.

The President introduced the essence of the Artsakh issue, presented the humanitarian problems caused by the war and stated that Azerbaijan is still refusing to return the Armenian prisoners of war.

Talking about the contemporary world, the Armenian President said that the latest technological and scientific developments have made the world unpredictable and instable. He said that the key guarantee of becoming successful in such a world is to effectively use the human resources.

