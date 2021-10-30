Prime Minister's Cup. The amateur cross-country running tournament kicks off

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The 2nd sport of the "Prime Minister's Cup of the Republic of Armenia", the amateur cross-country running tournament kicked off in Armavir Province.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

The correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs hundreds of citizens participate in the tournamnet in different age groups.

The tournament is held on the Yerevan-Etchmiadzin highway. The purpose of holding the "Prime Minister's Cup" tournament is to popularize running, healthy lifestyle, and the promotion of physical culture and sports among the population.

Sports journalist of ARMENPRESS Varvara Hayrapetyan also participates in the cross-country race.