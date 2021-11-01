Armenian government plans 22% funding increase for National Security Service

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The 2022 government budget envisages a 22% increase of the National Security Service’s budget.

“It’s been proposed to parliament to allocate 42 billion 669 million drams by the state budget draft to the National Security Service for 2022, which is 22,85% more than the 2021 approved budget,” finance minister Tigran Khachatryan said at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on defense and security affairs and financial-credit and budgetary affairs.

Khachatryan said that the NSS received 34 billion 733 million drams funding in 2021.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan