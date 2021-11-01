Armenian Speaker of Parliament, Ambassador of Norway highlight OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship’s role in NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received today newly-appointed Ambassador of Norway to Armenia Helene Sand Andresen, the Parliament’s press service said.

The sides discussed a number of issues relating to the development of the Armenian-Norwegian relations. Both emphasized the importance of implementing programs aimed at boosting the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The Speaker of Parliament also highlighted the necessity of deepening the cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries in various international platforms.

The discussion also touched upon the regional security and stability. In this context the sides highlighted the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in the comprehensive settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Alen Simonyan stressed the urgency of the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also covered topics relating to democracy and human rights.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan