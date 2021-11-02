President Sarkissian holds talks with Biden, Macron and leaders of a number of countries in Glasgow

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held talks with US President Joe Biden, President of France Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, as well as leaders of a number of countries, on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, his Office said.

President Sarkissian will deliver speech today at the World Leaders’ Summit which will take place on the sidelines of COP26.

Sarkissian arrived in Glasgow yesterday, on November 1, for the COP26.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan