Armenian PM receives Georgian Defense Minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Minister of Defense of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze, the PM’s Office said.

“I must praise the fact that there is a very high dynamics in the relations between Armenia and Georgia over the past period and I am also happy that this dynamics is being strengthened with the visit of the Defense Minister. We are interested in deepening our cooperation with Georgia in all areas and developing our brotherly relations. And of course, such kind of visits and also the personal contacts between the members of the government are very important in this context. I would like to once again welcome you”, Pashinyan said in his welcoming remarks.

In his turn the Georgian defense minister thanked for the reception and said: “It’s a great honor for me to meet a person with such a biography like you. Before being appointed as minister of defense, I have served as the deputy of the minister who later become a prime minister, and I am happy that your relations with him are a base for continuing our cooperation. My visit is the continuation of that cooperation, and this progress, of course, will be constant. Once again thank you”.

Pashinyan asked to convey his warm greetings to his Georgian counterpart, stating that the dialogue with the Georgian PM, the government is based on full mutual trust, which, he said, is a good base for the development of strategic partnership.

Juansher Burchuladze assessed the cooperation and the programs with the Armenian defense ministry as effective.

The Armenian PM and the Georgian defense minister also exchanged views on strengthening the defense partnership and on issues of regional significance.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan