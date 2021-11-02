Azerbaijan opens irregular fire in the direction of Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. In the direction of Karmir Shuka community of Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic, the front-line divisions of the Azerbaijani army opened irregular fire from firearms on November 2, in the second half of the day, ARMENPRESS reports the spokesman of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh Suren Sarumyan told ARTSAKHPRESS.

"According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," Sarumyan said, adding that the Russian peacekeeping command in Artsakh have been informed about the incident.