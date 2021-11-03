COVID-19: Artsakh declares quarantine in capital Stepanakert and other towns from Nov 4 to Dec 1

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Quarantine will be declared in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert and several urban communities starting from November 4, 22:00, to December 1, aimed at preventing the further spread of COVID-19.

The respective decision was approved today during a consultation led by Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan.

During the consultation minister of health Mikayel Hayriyan reported that over the past month the coronavirus cases have been greatly growing in the Republic, which urges to take quick measures to prevent its spread.

Community leaders attending the meeting presented draft decisions on declaring quarantine from November 4 to December 1. The drafts also presented the measures and the restrictions to be applied during the quarantine.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan