Artsakh Parliament to convene extraordinary session Nov 9

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Artsakh will hold an extraordinary session on November 9 at the initiative of lawmakers.

The session will begin at 11:00.

One item is on the agenda: the statement of the Parliament about the inalienable right of the people of Artsakh to live freely and independently.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








