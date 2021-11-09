President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of heroes fallen at 2020 war

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today the Stepanakert Memorial on the occasion of the first anniversary of the statement which put an end to the 2020 war, his Office reports.

The President of the Republic also visited the military pantheon and laid flowers at the tombs of the servicemen fallen at the Artsakh wars.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan