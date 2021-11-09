Israeli opposition lawmakers submit bill to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Several opposition members of the Israeli parliament (Knesset) submitted a bill to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide and hold a memorial day for it every April 24, The Jerusalem Post reports.

The bill was submitted by Shas MKs Ya'acov Margi, Haim Biton and Moshe Arbel alongside Likud MKs Yuli Edelstein, Israel Katz and Yoav Kish.