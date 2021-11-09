Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 November

Armenian Minister of Defense visits Moscow for CIS meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan is leading a delegation to Russia to participate in the November 10 CIS Defense Ministerial Council meeting in Moscow, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

