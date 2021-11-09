Russian Ambassador rules out any political deal behind the back of the Armenian people

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. According to the Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, the agreements of the trilateral declaration signed on November 9, 2020 between Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev on ending military operations in Nagorno Karabakh under the Russian mediation are mainly preserved, despite the fact that tragic events and problems have emerged also following the establishment of the ceasefire regime, ARMENPRESS reports Kopirkin told the reporters, speaking about the implementation of the provisions of the declaration signed a year ago.

“Of course, there are problems, there are tragic incidents. All this is very complicated. But against the background of the potential for conflict, the emotional tension that had been accumulating for decades, the tragedy that took place a year ago, I think we can say that these agreements are generally implemented, and play a very important role in preventing bloodshed, ensuring security of the population and for looking for ways to resolve the situation”, the Russian Ambassador told the reporters.

Sergey Kopirkin also spoke about the other trilateral statement adopted by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on January 11, 2012, as the continuity of the November 9 declaration, which mainly refers to the restoration of economic and transport ties in the region and the establishment of a working group of deputy prime ministers for that purpose.

“Definitely, that’s not an easy job. I want to emphasize that since all this work is based on a dialogue based on the interests of each party, that is, nothing is imposed on someone, but an attempt is made to find a balance of interests, mutually beneficial, compromise-based options, which will be acceptable for both parties, that's why the process does not move so fast. But, in any case, this work is aimed at finding common ground, which means that making deals behind the back of the Armenian people, surrendering their interests, treachery, something that the people here are sometimes worried, are ruled out. Russia, in turn, works very neatly, fully respecting the sovereignty of both sides. Our task is to create the most favorable conditions for finding mutually acceptable solutions”, Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin said.