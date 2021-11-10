Artsakh authorities release 1-year statistics of crimes, violations of ceasefire committed by Azeri forces

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military committed 56 crimes against Armenians of Artsakh since the signing of the ceasefire in November 9-10, 2020, the general prosecution of Artsakh said in a statement.

“Since November 10, 2020, the Azerbaijani military deployed in territories adjacent to Armenian settlements under the control of the Artsakh armed forces committed 56 crimes against the Armenians of Artsakh, with 43 criminal cases opened in this regard.

After the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement Azerbaijan ceased active military aggression and went on with its further actions to realizing its plan on terrorizing the Armenians of Artsakh and achieving exodus of Armenians from Artsakh.

Overall, 3 cases of murder (2 targeting civilians), 23 cases of attempted murder (17 targeting servicemembers), 1 act of terrorism, 12 cases of malicious destruction of property using firearms (8 targeting military property), 5 cases of attempted destruction of property, 3 cases of theft, 2 cases of robbery, 3 cases of destruction of cemeteries, 2 cases of torture, 1 case of death threats and 1 case of kidnapping were committed by Azeri troops.

2 civilians and 9 servicemembers were killed, 68 including 44 servicemembers survived attempted murders, 37 people including 28 servicemembers suffered various-degree gunshot wounds, 6 people were physically attacked, and two others were threatened with murder.

Livestock and car thefts committed by Azeri troops resulted in 17,710,000 drams in property damages to civilians.

5 residential homes, 3 agricultural vehicles, 7 transportation vehicles including 6 military, 2 construction vehicles were either destroyed or targeted in malicious destruction of property committed by Azeri troops.

Three gardens were set ablaze and livestock were shot at.

In addition, since November 2020 the Azerbaijani forces deployed in the vicinity of Stepanakert city, Askeran ,Martuni and Shushi regions regularly opened gunfire from various firearms either into the air or at nearby settlements, which often resulted in the bullets hitting the rooftops or yards of apartments.

“The abovementioned statistics proves that after the trilateral statement Azerbaijan regularly violated the “complete ceasefire and termination of all hostilities” requirement stipulated under Clause 1 of the statement, by continuing its Armenophobic and [murderous] policy. The sequence of the incidents and forms of manifestation prove that their main goal is terrorism, with the Russian peacekeeper and the Armenian soldier being the only factor protecting the Artsakhis from it,” the prosecution said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan