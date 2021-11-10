It’s time to put into practice the programs for launching 3+3 platform in South Caucasus – Zakharova

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Foreign ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova thinks it’s time to put into practice the 3+3 consultative platform (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, Iran) in South Caucasus, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova said in a weekly briefing, answering the question about the establishment of the 3+3 platform.

“As for the position of Georgia, we hear contradictory statements from Tbilisi regarding participation in this consultative mechanism. This is the position of a sovereign state. We assume that the "3 + 3" platform is in the interests of all countries in the region”, Zakharova said.