Russia highlights the practice of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs paying full-format visits to the region – Zakharova

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Russia highlights continuation of efforts aimed at solving the problems facing the region in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing.

“The format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs has broad international support, as stated in a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry on November 9 this year. We consider it necessary to continue the efforts of the troika in the context of solving the socio-economic and humanitarian problems facing the region”, Zakharova said.

She recalled the September 24 meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the UN General Assembly in New York under the auspices of the Minsk Group on September 24. "Currently, the trio is contacts in a number of European capitals. We consider it important to resume the practice of the troika visiting the region in full format as soon as possible," Zakharova said.