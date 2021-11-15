Extraordinarily parliamentary session demanded by the opposition will not take place – Alen Simonyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENRESS. The National Assembly will not convene an extraordinary session at the request of the opposition factions, ARMENPRESS reports President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan said in a briefing, adding that they cannot even discuss that issue, since the opposition partners submitted a document at 16:40, which is not sufficient.

“Our opposition partners submitted a document at 16:40 to convene an extraordinary session. Unfortunately, due to the insufficiency of the submitted documents and in terms of time, I cannot even discuss the issue and make a decision. For example, there are no justifications, no program is presented for discussion”, Simonyan said.

Earlier, "Armenia" faction MP Gegham Manukyan had stated on his Facebook page that the parliamentary opposition factions initiated an extraordinary plenary sitting of the National Assembly at 20:00.