Armenian parliament to hold closed session on PoWs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament will hold a closed session to discuss the issue of prisoners of war who are still held in Azerbaijan and those who are missing from the 2020 war.

The motion requesting to convene the session was signed by at least 1/5 of the total number of lawmakers. Lawmakers from the majority voted in favor of convening the meeting. The two opposition factions Hayastan and Pativ Unem are not in attendance as they are boycotting today’s session in protest of the majority’s refusal to convene an emergency sitting to discuss the situation at the country’s borders earlier on November 15.

The session’s agenda includes the 2022 government budget.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan