Armenia introduces institute of commissioners to develop partnership with Diaspora

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is going to expand the network capacities of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs through the creation of an institute of commissioners for Diaspora affairs.

During today’s session in the Parliament, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan presented the draft bill on making an amendment to the Law on Public Service.

“The purpose of creating an institute of the commissioner for Diaspora affairs is to develop the Armenia-Diaspora partnership, raise the efficiency of the works being done in that field, ensure stable relations between the Armenian communities, as well as to contribute to the preservation of the Armenian identity, repatriation and organization of events aimed at integrating Diaspora-Armenians in Armenia”, he said.

Sinanyan informed that the commissioners for Diaspora affairs are appointed on voluntary basis, in a status of an advisor, are not paid. “They will provide professional consulting on the Armenia-Diaspora partnership’s aforementioned directions and will assist the activities carried out in the partnership sector together with the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs”, he said.

Sinanyan also informed that these commissioners will be appointed from Armenian communities of different countries.

The Parliament approved the bill at first reading.

