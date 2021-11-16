“Extremely tense situation” at Armenian eastern border amid Azerbaijani attack

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the eastern border of Armenia remains “extremely tense” as of 14:30, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

“Localized battles are taking place during which the adversary is using artillery, armored equipment and various caliber firearms. The Armenian side is carrying out adequate actions. The situation is under the control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Earlier on November 16, the Ministry of Defense said that Armenian positions in the eastern direction came under Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan