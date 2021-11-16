Armenian military reports 4 WIA, Azeri attacking force suffers heavy personnel and materiel casualties

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. There were no significant changes in the situation at the eastern border of Armenia as of 15:00, the Ministry of Defense said.

There are four wounded on the Armenian side, and information on possible additional casualties is being clarified, authorities said.

“Localized battles are taking place with the use of artillery, armored equipment and various caliber firearms. The [Azerbaijani military] has significant losses of personnel and materiel. Information on casualties on the Armenian side is being checked.”

Armenian positions in the eastern border came under heavy Azerbaijani attacks using artillery and other equipment.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan