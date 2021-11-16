Russian Defense Minister expresses readiness to make maximal efforts for stopping military operations

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on November 16.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, during the telephone conversation, the Armenian Defense Minister presented the situation on the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after the provocation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on November 16. Suren Papikyan emphasized that the invasion of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia is a gross violation of the provisions of the November 9, 2020 trilateral declaration, which endangers the whole negotiation process.

The Russian Defense Minister expressed readiness to make every effort to end hostilities, return prisoners of war and resolve the situation.