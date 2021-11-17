13 Armenian troops captured, 24 others MIA following Azerbaijani attack

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the eastern border of Armenia, which came under attack by Azerbaijani armed forces on November 16, is relatively stable as of 10:00 November 17, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

It said that the ceasefire agreement is “mostly” holding.

The Ministry of Defense also issued information on casualties of the Azerbaijani military in the November 16 actions.

The Azerbaijani military suffered up to 70 casualties of personnel, including both killed and wounded troops, as well as significant materiel losses, namely 4 BTR armored personnel carriers, 1 Sandcat vehicle and 5 other automobile vehicles (Kamaz, Ural, UAZ).

1 Armenian soldier was killed in action and 13 others were taken captive by the Azerbaijani military. Another 24 Armenian troops are missing-in-action after contact with them was lost during combat.

“Intensive works are underway to find the servicemen. Two military positions have gone under adversary control. Russian-mediated negotiations are ongoing over resolving the situation and returning the captured Armenian servicemen.”

