COVID-19: Armenian healthcare ministry reports 982 new cases, 46 deaths

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. 982 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 330,895, the Armenian healthcare ministry reported.

10,870 tests were administered.

The total number of recoveries reached 298,492 (1153 in last 24 hours).

46 patients died, bringing the death toll to 7153.

As of November 17 the number of active cases stood at 23,856.

