80% of displaced persons returned to Artsakh so far

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The number of displaced persons in Artsakh at the end of the 2020 war was more than 91,000, the Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan said in parliament in response to a question from the opposition Hayastan faction.

“More than 80% of them have returned to Artsakh, and the rest are still in Armenia. The government continues to be focused on issues related to them,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan