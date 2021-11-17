Tension persists in Nagorno Karabakh, says CSTO chief

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Tension persists at the contact line of the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno Karabakh, despite measures that are being taken, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas said at the ninth meeting of CIS security council chiefs in Moscow on November 17, reports TASS.

The trilateral agreement reached by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020, made it possible to halt the bloodshed in Nagorno Karabakh, he said.

“However, despite the steps that are being taken, tension still persists at the contact line of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides”, Zas said.

On November 16, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major attack on Armenia from the eastern border. The Azerbaijani military deployed artillery, various caliber firearms and armored equipment in the attack. The fighting stopped through a Russian-mediated ceasefire later in the day.