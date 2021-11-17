YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The European Union is deeply concerned over the recent violence along the Armenia-Azerbaijani border, which has regrettably led to loss of life, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said in a statement.

“The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, discussed the evolving situation with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, over the phone and called for urgent de-escalation and full respect of the ceasefire.

The EU urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise utmost restraint, disengage their military forces on the ground and respect the commitments undertaken in the framework of the two trilateral agreements. We call on both sides to resume negotiations to work towards a comprehensive settlement of outstanding issues, including border demarcation.

The EU supports the statement of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs of 15 November. The EU reiterates its commitment to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan to help overcome tensions and contribute to building a South Caucasus that is secure, stable, prosperous and at peace for the benefit of all people living in this region”, the statement says.