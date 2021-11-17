U.S. congressman condemns Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions against Armenia
21:15, 17 November, 2021
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. U.S. congressman Jim Costa condemned Azerbaijan’s military actions against the sovereign territory of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports he made a note on his Facebook page.
“I condemn Azerbaijan's aggressive actions against Armenia. I urge the State Department to help de-escalate this situation before more lives are lost. America must stand against human rights violations”, he wrote.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | باللغة العربية | AMP Version