We’re witnessing Aliyev’s attempted land grab in real time – Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier assesses the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against the eastern borderline of Armenia as another attempt of Aliyev’s regime to grab new lands, ARMENPRESS reports Speier wrote on her Twitter page.

“Azerbaijan’s attacks on Armenian territory are yet another sign of how far Aliyev’s regime will go to seize Armenian land and spread violence and hate. We’re witnessing Aliyev’s attempted land grab in real time. We must act now to prevent further bloodshed and destabilization”, she wrote.