Sporadic shootings from Azerbaijan suppressed by Armenian countermeasures in Tavush
10:33, 18 November, 2021
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani armed forces opened sporadic fire in some directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Tavush province in the evening of November 17, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
The fire was suppressed by countermeasures.
As of Thursday morning the situation has relatively stabilized. “As of 10:00, November 18 the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable,” the Ministry of Defense said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
