Russian Prime Minister arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Armenia to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan November 18-19.

PM Mishustin was greeted at the airport by the Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The heads of government of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich are also already in Yerevan.

