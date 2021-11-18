Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 November

Two Armenian citizens among evacuees from Afghanistan - preliminary info

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Foreign Ministry says it has preliminary information that there are two Armenian citizens among those who are being evacuated from Afghanistan by the Russian military. “This is preliminary information,” foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told ARMENPRESS.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson was asked to elaborate when the Russian government announced that its military planes are en route to Afghanistan to evacuate citizens of Russia and other CSTO countries, including Armenia.

Aram Sargsyan

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








