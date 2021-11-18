Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session underway in Yerevan
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicked off in Yerevan.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his counterparts from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan arrived at the Presidential Residence where the narrow format meeting began.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
