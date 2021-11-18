Lavrov, OSCE Chairman-in-Office to discuss the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde in Moscow to discuss OSCE assistance in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistrian issues, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian MFA informed.

“Issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistrian conflicts, as well as the mediation activities of the organization in the Geneva discussions on security and stability in the South Caucasus, will probably be touched upon”, the Russian MFA said.