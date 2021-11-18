Mirzoyan, Zas discuss CSTO mechanisms to stabilize situation in Armenia's eastern border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas on November 18.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that Azerbaijan has launched another aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia. He added that since the signing of the trilateral declaration on November 9, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan has been undermining security and stability in the region and Armenia's efforts aimed at de-escalation of the situation through provocative actions.

The interlocutors discussed the possible consideration of steps within the framework of the mechanisms and tools of the CSTO in order to stabilize the situation in the eastern border of the Republic of Armenia.