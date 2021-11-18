Lithuania supports the territorial integrity of Armenia - Deputy Speaker of the Seimas

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan met with the delegation led by the Deputy Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Andrius Mazuronis.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, welcoming the guests, Ruben Rubinyan highly appreciated the present level of the Armenian-Lithuanian friendly relations. According to Ruben Rubinyan, Lithuania is one of the important partners of Armenia in the European Union.

The Vice President of the National Assembly spoke about another provocation of the Azerbaijani armed forces on November 16 in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline, characterizing it as aggression against sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia.

The Deputy Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania noted that Lithuania protects the territorial integrity of Armenia, and it is for the exclusion of the military force.

Andrius Mazuronis evaluated impressive the reforms going on in Armenia. He underlined that Lithuania also passed through that path and can share its experience.

During the meeting the sides also talked about the necessity of activating the parliamentary cooperation.