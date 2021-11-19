EAEU prime ministers sign 15 documents at Yerevan meeting
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. 15 documents were signed today as a result of the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council.
The documents relate to industry, agriculture and healthcare sectors.
The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union also signed the agreement on exchange of data about credit histories.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
