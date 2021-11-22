Legendary filmmaker Artavazd Peleshyan bestowed with “Lifetime Achievement Award” in Amsterdam

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Legendary Armenian director of essay films, screenwriter Artavazd Peleshyan received the “Lifetime Achievement Award” in the International Documentary Filmfestival Amsterdam (IDFA), kinoashkharh.am reports.

His Nature (La Nature) film’s European premiere was held on November 19 on the sidelines of the IDFA.

Peleshyan didn’t have a chance to get the award personally because of healthcare problems. However, general director of the Cartier Foundation for Contemporary Art of Paris Hervé Chandès and director Andrei Ujika came to the Festival for getting the award instead of the legendary filmmaker.

The Nature movie’s global festival premiere was held at the New York Film Festival-59. Premiered by the Fondation Cartier, Nature brings together amateur shots of nature, such as volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, tsunamis, and grandiose landscapes from the internet, juxtaposing the overpowering force of nature with human ambition.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan