Ombudsman presents Armenian POW situation to US Congressman

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan presented facts about the armed attacks of the Azerbaijani armed forces near the villages of Armenia, their blocking of roads with violation of human rights during the discussion with US Congressman Adam Schiff.

The discussion was organized by the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, the Ombudsman’s Office said in a statement.

The Ombudsman presented the November 16 Azerbaijani incursion into Armenia’s sovereign territory in Syunik, which was accompanied by the attacks of the Azerbaijani forces directly near the civilian settlements. He also presented the Azerbaijani incursions and human rights violations in Armenia’s Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces.

Tatoyan told the Congressman that the Azerbaijani troops are illegally deployed on the roads between Armenia’s towns and villages, which endangers people’s life and health, distorts the normal life of the locals.

The Ombudsman also touched upon the issue of the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war, who are illegally held in Azerbaijan and their sham trials in Baku. He emphasized the importance of international response to this issue.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan