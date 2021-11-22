Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 November

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to hold online press conference

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a live online press conference on November 23.

He said he will answer questions from the media and NGOs via his Facebook account at 20:00, November 23.

“The news media and NGOs can send questions by 20:00 tonight to [email protected]

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








