Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to hold online press conference

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a live online press conference on November 23.

He said he will answer questions from the media and NGOs via his Facebook account at 20:00, November 23.

“The news media and NGOs can send questions by 20:00 tonight to [email protected]”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan