Tourist bus crash in Bulgaria kills 45, including 12 children

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. A tourist bus from North Macedonia crashed and caught fire on the Struma highway in Bulgaria on Tuesday, TASS reports citing the Bgnes news agency.

According to the news agency, the accident occurred at about 03:00 am (05:00 Yerevan time), killing 45 people, including 12 children.

There were a total of 52 people on board the bus when it crashed.